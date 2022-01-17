Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.15. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 253,261 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.41. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

