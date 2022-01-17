Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 420,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 96,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

