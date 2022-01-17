EOG Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.61. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $3,830,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

