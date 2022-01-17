Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Up 49.5% in December

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EBET stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Esports Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

In related news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $303,375.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Esports Technologies by 432.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Esports Technologies by 263.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

