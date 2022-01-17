Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,112 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.