Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,395 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $104.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

