Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.