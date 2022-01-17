Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,992 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $166.78 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.