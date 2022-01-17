Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 8,754 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000.

IXUS stock opened at $71.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

