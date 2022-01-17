Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target Raised to $331.00 at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $331.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of RE stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $290.47. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.50.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

