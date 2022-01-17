EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 115.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501,199 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $42,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC opened at $47.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.