Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.78% of Exelon worth $366,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.24 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.