Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $366,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 134.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Exelon by 16.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,330,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,296,000 after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 7.0% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

