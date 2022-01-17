Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $67,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $676,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.