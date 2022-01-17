Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

