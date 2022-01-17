Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Exscientia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.19). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exscientia will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exscientia.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Exscientia stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,560. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

