Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 1.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $526.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $613.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

