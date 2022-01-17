Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,575 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. AMERCO accounts for 1.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 140,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $676.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $448.48 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $719.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.46.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

