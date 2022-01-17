Fastenal (FAST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.