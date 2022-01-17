Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

