FB Financial (FBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBK stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FB Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

