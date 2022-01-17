FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in FCF US Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FCF US Quality ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS TTAC opened at $52.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33. FCF US Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

