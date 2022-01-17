FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Up 182.5% in December

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 182.5% from the December 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FedEx stock opened at $256.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.24. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,185,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

