Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrovial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.12.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

