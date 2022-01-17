Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,559 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $156,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

