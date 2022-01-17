Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

FIL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Filo Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.32.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

In related news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,704.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.