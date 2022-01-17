Financial Analysis: Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) & Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Allegiance Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 6.55 $77.76 million $2.09 18.73 Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.65 $45.53 million $3.71 12.13

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. Allegiance Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Allegiance Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 33.56% 10.83% 1.42% Allegiance Bancshares 29.13% 9.78% 1.18%

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Allegiance Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

