Financial Analysis: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) vs. Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get So-Young International alerts:

13.6% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for So-Young International and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.21%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Risk & Volatility

So-Young International has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 3.51% 2.32% 1.76% Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Scienjoy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $198.47 million 1.65 $890,000.00 $0.08 38.50 Scienjoy $187.31 million 1.01 $26.99 million $0.93 6.61

Scienjoy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than So-Young International. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.