Financial Comparison: Liquid Media Group (YVR) and Its Peers

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) is one of 391 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Liquid Media Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 -$4.64 million -2.34 Liquid Media Group Competitors $1.75 billion $333.83 million -31.37

Liquid Media Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group. Liquid Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84% Liquid Media Group Competitors -125.05% -141.47% -5.66%

Risk & Volatility

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group’s competitors have a beta of -20.23, suggesting that their average share price is 2,123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liquid Media Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquid Media Group Competitors 2534 12832 23725 644 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.23%. Given Liquid Media Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquid Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liquid Media Group competitors beat Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.