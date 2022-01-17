First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Down 55.4% in December

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,710. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.