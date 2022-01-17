First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 21.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3,627.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,513 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.