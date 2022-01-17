First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 65.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

