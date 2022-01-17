First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,298 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $7,431,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $6,909,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DCRN. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.33 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.