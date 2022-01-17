First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WestRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WestRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in WestRock by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $46.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.