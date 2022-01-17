First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 770 Shares of FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FCF International Quality ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FCF International Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $320,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FCF International Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $1,192,000.

Shares of BATS:TTAI opened at $35.20 on Monday. FCF International Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47.

