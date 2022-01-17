First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 46.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 39.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 92,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Horizon by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

