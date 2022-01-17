First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INBK opened at $52.10 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $513.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

