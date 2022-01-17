First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYT opened at $54.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after purchasing an additional 163,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 287,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 178,036 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter.

