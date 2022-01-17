FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FirstService by 84.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in FirstService by 15.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in FirstService by 253.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $165.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSV. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

