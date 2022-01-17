FLIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $683,828.84 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. FLIP has a market cap of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00059396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

