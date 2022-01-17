Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $24.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on F. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.55.

F opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 52,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

