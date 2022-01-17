Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Splunk by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $122.62 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

