Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 507.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $37.70 on Monday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

