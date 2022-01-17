Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 2,700 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RingCentral by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $176.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.77. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.41.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

