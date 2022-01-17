Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,900 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

