Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLAC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

