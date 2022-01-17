Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$15.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

FRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 40.19. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

