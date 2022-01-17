Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.56 ($54.04).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE traded up €0.63 ($0.72) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €37.36 ($42.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,067,239 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.65.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.