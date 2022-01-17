Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $26,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $997.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

