Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Stifel Financial worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:SF opened at $73.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

